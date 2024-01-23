Pete Rudeforth and band (contributed pic)

“Peter Rudeforth has always had a passion for British traditional jazz and formed a jazz band whilst at school to play the music of Barber, Bilk and Ball,” Colin said. “He has since gone on to be a mainstay of the London jazz scene, playing with the Pasadena Roof Orchestra, the Temperance Seven, Charleston Chasers and the Piccadilly Dance Orchestra at London’s Savoy Hotel.

"The band line-up for the evening will be Pete Rudeforth, trumpet; Julian Stringle, clarinet; Andy Flaxman, trombone; Tim Huskisson, piano; Sandy Burnett, double bass; and John Ellmer, drums.

“Peter is proud of his Welsh roots, being originally from Aberystwyth and starting the trumpet as a school boy he progressed rapidly before training classically at Cardiff University and The Royal Academy of Music in London, winning several awards and prizes.

"He was a member of Kenny Ball and his Jazzmen for twelve years, including Kenny's last-ever performance in Chemnitz in 2013. He also played many times with Acker Bilk and his Paramount Jazz Band.

“In 2008, after a 54-year tenure with the Chris Barber band, the legendary trumpeter Pat Halcox retired, and Peter was offered and accepted the job. He has played over a thousand concerts, all over Europe and beyond, as a member of the Chris Barber band from July 2008.

“He has led his own band Pete's Goodtime Jazz Band for over twenty years and is now branching out under his own name.”

Admission charges are £15 for non-members, £10 for members.

The bar is provided by Keith’s Bar serving local draft ales, wines, soft drinks and snacks.

The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.