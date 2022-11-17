The Phoenix Choir of Crawley in action as Gareth Malone also heads to town

The Phoenix Choir of Crawley offer their autumn concert which will take place on Saturday, November 19 at St Andrew's Church, Weald Drive, Crawley, RH10 6NU, starting at 7.30pm.

Richard Bannan

Spokeswoman Angela Finn said: “From the early 20th century we have Songs of the Fleet by Charles Villiers Stanford, Five Mystical Songs by Ralph Vaughan Williams and songs by Gerald Finzi. From more recent times, we have the stunning O Radiant Dawn by Sir James MacMillan, the lush harmonies of I Will Be With You by Sarah Quartel and The Rose, Ola Gjeilo’s beautiful setting of a mysterious poem by Christina Rosetti. Add in our wonderful baritone soloist Richard Bannan, and it makes for a delightful evening. Richard recently performed Vaughan Williams’ Five Mystical Songs with the Windsor and Eton Choral Society in the presence of HRH Prince Edward as part of the late Queen’s Jubilee celebrations at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. He was also a soloist in Phoenix Choir of Crawley’s first-ever concert, Haydn’s Creation in 2016, and we are delighted to welcome him back.”

Angela added: “Regular concert goers may like to save with the newly introduced Phoenix Choir Season Ticket. £40 will buy one ticket and one programme for each of the three ticketed Phoenix Choir concerts up to July 2023 – a saving of at least £8. Adult tickets are £14 if bought in advance or £15 on the door. Full-time student tickets are £7 each, and tickets for children aged 16 or under are free (maximum of two free child tickets per paying adult). Tickets on [email protected], calling 07821 872 666, or via Eventbrite (booking fee applies).”