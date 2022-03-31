The Phoenix Choir of Crawley returns to the stage

Phoenix Choir of Crawley

The concert will be supporting St Catherine’s Hospice which provides hospice care for the East Surrey and West Sussex community.

For its first concert since the Covid-19 pandemic, Phoenix Choir will be joined by guest singers and the Phoenix Sinfonia. The concert will be led by Phoenix Choir’s music director, George Salmon with soloists Alison Pearce (soprano), Kate Symonds-Joy (mezzo-soprano), Martin Hindmarsh (tenor) and James Cleverton (baritone).

Choir spokeswoman Denise Oswald said: “For the choir, rehearsals have been joyful reunions for friends to sing together again after the silence of many months. During lockdowns, the choir kept in touch with all its members and held online singing sessions and social meetings using Zoom.

“In-person rehearsals resumed in September with safety measures in place, including lateral flow tests prior to attendance, social distancing and face masks to ensure the safety of all who attended.

“In March, George and vocal coach Vicki Stilwell presented an immersive workshop on choral highlights from Messiah with guests from other local choirs. Now the choir and guest singers look forward to performing alongside a professional orchestra and four professional soloists in Crawley’s Hawth Theatre.”

Denise added: “Messiah holds a special place in the hearts of music lovers. What brings audiences and performers back to Messiah is the glorious, uplifting beauty of its music, conveying the triumph of hope and faith over despair in the face of tragedy and death. There are so many seminal moments from the joyful choruses And the Glory of the Lord and Hallelujah to the heart-wrenching aria, He was Despised before concluding with the resounding Amen.

“Phoenix Choir will continue Handel’s fundraising tradition with a collection at the end of the concert in support of St Catherine’s Hospice and their invaluable service to those living with a terminal illness.

“Messiah transports the listener into another world, as if into Handel’s personal journey of faith. Ultimately, the music uplifts us and involves us in the glorious triumph of its message of joy, hope and optimism.”