The Pretenders have been announced for this year’s Great Escape festival in Brighton.

A spokesman confirmed: “The Pretenders are set to perform at the 2023 festival, presented by The Independent. Formed in 1978 and led by iconic vocalist Chrissie Hynde, the band remain one of the world’s most enduring and influential rock acts, and they will headline The Independent Stage as an exclusive set at this year’s festival on Friday, May 12 2023. Access to the show will be via a festival wristband, subject to the venue’s capacity. Day tickets, Friday and Saturday tickets, and three-day festival tickets are on sale now.”

The spokesman added: “The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off the 2023 festival season, playing host to more than 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35-plus walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference, from May 10-13 2023 in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £40 for a day ticket, £105 for the weekend.

“The festival is set to welcome some of the most promising artists from across the world, including Mercury Prize nominees The Big Moon, riding on the huge success of their latest release, third album Here Is Everything, experimental electronic pop duo Sad Night Dynamite, Oxford-via-Bristol’s very own pop polymath Willie J Healey and budding pop superstar and TikTok sensation Caity Baser. Today’s line-up update also features several upcoming Italian artists set to perform at the festival following the recently announced news that Italy will be The Great Escape’s Lead Country Partner for 2023. Coordinated by the music export office Italia Music Export, Milanosport, Eugenia Post Meridiem, and BLUEM will join the previously announced Sans Soucis to represent the country’s burgeoning new music scene.”

Acts include: The Big Moon, Sad Night Dynamite, Willie J Healey, Aziya, Braden Lam, Dives, Jim E. Brown, Marysia Osu, Ney Liqa, Oscar Browne, Seb Lowe, Strawberry Guy, Yot Club, Antony Szmierek, ARXX, Billie Marten, David Kitt, DEADLETTER, Ellur, English Teacher, FEET, Girl and Girl, Komparrison, Lime Garden, Pillow Fite, Rosellas, Sam Akpro, Sorcha Richardson, Spangled, SuperJazzClub, Thala, The Chase, The Facades, The Florentinas, The Lilacs, Vacations and Bibi Club.

“The festival is renowned for its support of the alternative and indie music scene, and this year is no different. Featuring indie-pop fourpiece The Big Moon, the buoyant Willie J Healey and genre-blending sensations Sad Night Dynamite, there is a formidable offering for TGE fans. Joining them are Brighton guitar heroes Lime Garden, Leeds indie trailblazers English Teacher, country-flecked popstars ARXX, ethereal wallflower Billie Marten, and Dublin musician David Kitt. There is also a large international presence, with Sweden’s Ney Liqa offering an experimental multi-sensory performance, Viennese indie darlings Dives, and Mississippi native Ryan Kasier’s bedroom pop project Yot Club. Further additions are Antony Szmierek, Braden Lam, DEADLETTER, FEET, Girl and Girl, Pillow Fite, Ellur, Rosellas, Sam Akpro, Sorcha Richardson, Spangled, Komparrison, Strawberry Guy’s, SuperJazzClub, Thala, The Chase, The Facades, The Florentinas, Jim E. Brown's, The Lilacs, Marysia Osu, Aziya, Seb Lowe and Vacations.”