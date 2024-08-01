Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A talented cast works non-stop to provide a sparkling show full of stand-out performances as Rattonians celebrate four decades of entertaining in Eastbourne.

The excellent vocals, dance routines and dazzling costumes make for an uplifting evening at the Royal Hippodrome.

It starts with a bang as Mark Adams and Melanie Adams recreate Wilkommen from Cabaret, followed by Thomas Hackett, Melanie and the ensemble treating us to Be Our Guest from Beauty and The Beast. Both numbers are performed superbly.

Husband and wife Mark and Melanie take us down memory lane as they tell the audience how they formed Rattonians in 1984 with a young group of passionate ex-pupils from Ratton School.

Looking back at the 64 shows that Rattonians have put on over the last 40 years, they explain how difficult it was to choose songs from some of them to include in this anniversary performance.

They come up with great choices in One Day More from Les Miserables and I Got Rhythm from Crazy for You to end each act on a huge high.

But I was surprised that a few lesser-known numbers are included in preference to a host of those rated among the best show-stoppers of all time.

There's still plenty to marvel at, including delightful duets with comic touches from Thomas Hackett and Star Bray of Kiss Me Kate's Wunderbar; Alex Adams and Mark Adams with Well Did You Evah? from High Society; and Alex Adams and Laura May Sivers' Isn't This A Lovely Day from Top Hat. Laura, who exchanges witty repartee and joins Alex in a slick dance routine, gets to show off her vocal ability in other routines.

A talented cast works non-stop to provide a sparkling show full of stand-out performances as Rattonians celebrate four decades of entertaining in Eastbourne. Picture: Trevor Mould

More humour is served up by Guy Pymble in both Mister Cellophane and Movies Were Movies, and Daniel Garnham with Make 'Em Laugh.

The high standard of performance is maintained by Toby Lord, Emily Davis, Catherine Pymble, Eliza Hackett, Paula Pout and Hippodrome favourite Grant Martins.

40 Years & Counting benefits greatly from the superb choreography of Jan Lynton, Debbie Adams, Karen Gurr, Star Bray and Claire Walker.

Mark and Melanie Adams have set a remarkable record by producing every one of Rattonians' musicals. Their son Alex Adams and his wife Debbie, the proprietors and principals of the Royal Hippodrome's Trapdoor Theatre School, have also played big parts in Rattonians' success story.