The Rocket Man is back - The Elton John Show comes to The Hawth Crawley this November

The Rocket Man is back! Experience the UK’s ultimate Elton John tribute with Soul Street Production’s bestselling show, The Elton John Show coming to The Hawth on Thursday 14 November!

With over 300 million records sold, Sir Elton John is the most successful singer-songwriter of his generation. A flamboyant mega-star, with a never-ending back catalogue of incredible songs to keep you hoppin’ and boppin’ all night!

Sam Wilson, brings you a live Elton John experience that will transport you back to the 70s and 80s with his incredible piano and singing and his seemingly relentless stage energy.

Elton John has always been an inspiration for Sam and ever since he was tiny, he loved playing and singing Elton John songs but only started performing as Elton in The Elton John Show in 2019.

The Elton John Show

Prior to this show Sam had been playing keyboard and singing in various theatre shows including The History of Rock in which he made a name for himself with his spandex-clad Key-tar solo.

From Tiny Dancer to Your Song, The Elton John Show brings Young Elton back to the stage at his energetic best!

Tickets priced £27.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am-4pm).