The Royal British Legion Band of Bexhill and Little Common in action

RBL band

The Royal British Legion Band of Bexhill and Little Common were in action recently, giving an early Spring concert at Bexhill’s Town Square Social Club. Conductor Martin Bunce lead the band through a selection of wind band arrangements from musicals, popular hits and a smattering of military marches. The concert finished with Sussex by the Sea, after which Martin commented how delighted he was with the performance – the result of much hard work in rehearsals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony and Margaret Smith from Bexhill, both long-standing supporters of the band were in the audience; Tony served behind the bar at the Little Common Royal British Legion club some years ago. Of the concert, Margaret said “fantastic – I really like the variety of music they play”. Conductor Martin was clearly a hit too – Margaret remarked how well he blended informative details of the music with a good measure of humour; “he’s one of the best the band’s ever had – he holds it all together so well. It’s a really lovely evening”. Other audience members found the marches really quite moving; “it lifts your spirits” said one. Live music is perhaps a tonic for a good long-term relationship - Tony and Margaret have been married for 30 years!