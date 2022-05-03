The Royal British Legion Band of Bexhill and Little Common in action

The Royal British Legion Band of Bexhill and Little Common were in action recently, giving an early Spring concert at Bexhill’s Town Square Social Club. Conductor Martin Bunce lead the band through a selection of wind band arrangements from musicals, popular hits and a smattering of military marches. The concert finished with Sussex by the Sea, after which Martin commented how delighted he was with the performance – the result of much hard work in rehearsals.
Tony and Margaret Smith from Bexhill, both long-standing supporters of the band were in the audience; Tony served behind the bar at the Little Common Royal British Legion club some years ago. Of the concert, Margaret said “fantastic – I really like the variety of music they play”. Conductor Martin was clearly a hit too – Margaret remarked how well he blended informative details of the music with a good measure of humour; “he’s one of the best the band’s ever had – he holds it all together so well. It’s a really lovely evening”. Other audience members found the marches really quite moving; “it lifts your spirits” said one. Live music is perhaps a tonic for a good long-term relationship - Tony and Margaret have been married for 30 years!
This long-established band has its origins in the Regimental Band of the Sussex Yeomanry, a Territorial Army Unit. It still features many ex-military and professional musicians as well as keen local amateurs. Formerly based at Little Common the band are delighted to now be the resident band at the very welcoming Town Square Club. When not at the club they play throughout East Sussex including Eastbourne and Alexandra Park Bandstands, Lewes Town Hall. They play a wide selection of wind band pieces, arrangements of popular, film and show tunes with the occasional short classical piece thrown in for good measure.