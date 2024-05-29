The Showstoppers! bring their award winning show to Horsham this Autumn!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incredible ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’ will be at HORSHAM – Capitol Theatre Saturday 19th October 2024.

“Amazing! Absolutely brilliant! Congratulations - The Showstoppers took my 24hr challenge and succeeded 200%!” ELAINE PAIGE

Spontaneous musical comedy at its finest, this is the first ever long-form improv show to have a full West End run and to be nominated and win an Olivier Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those who haven’t yet experienced the live phenomenon that is ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical’, the show is a fully-realised musical created on the spot from audience suggestions. The cast take ideas for settings, genres, musical styles and the show title and weave it into ingenious storylines with hilarious characters.

The Showstoppers

From Lin Manuel Miranda to Stephen Sondheim, whether it’s set in a primary school, Ancient Egypt, or a mattress shop – if the audience thinks it, The Showstoppers can turn it into a hit musical.

Most of the cast have also earned acclaim in their own right. Founder member Ruth Bratt is in the famous Comedy Store Players, the longest running impro show in the country; Pippa Evans is a regular on BBC Radio 4 – and is currently on tour with I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue; and co-founder Adam Meggido directed the West End and Broadway hit show Peter Pan Goes Wrong. The Showtsoppers also regularly run improvisation workshops and courses for beginners and professionals and create hilarious and insightful interviews with theatre stars in The Showstopper! Podcast.

The Showstoppers have performed created more than 1,000 brand new musicals since they were formed in 2008 but they don’t stop working hard at their craft – they have to learn to improvise in the style of every hit show that comes to town and they always encourage audiences to challenge them and keep them on their toes. As a result, they continue fill theatres, delight audiences and win awards. Playbill named them pick of the Fringe in Edinburgh last year and they were the third-highest reviewed show of the entire festival, no mean feat in their 14th year.