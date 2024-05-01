The Simple Bare Necessities of Life: Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walt Disney certainly knew that music was the one of the bare necessities of life. We all love Disney movies is this the reason why? From the first sound cartoon, Steamboat Willie (1928) a Mickey Mouse short, where he used music that was in the public domain to express the cartoon images on the screen. The following year (1929) he started to employ composers to write music exclusively for his cartoons. Disney used music to create magic within his films.

Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra have performed various Disney pieces before but for this concert we are exclusively playing the music from some of Disney’s most iconic films, including all-new arrangements from orchestra member and international film music publisher Chris Siddall, including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Cinderella (1950), Sleeping Beauty (1959), The Little Mermaid (1989), Aladdin (1992) and Frozen (2013).

The music of Disney films came into its own with the release of his first full length cartoon film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). The score is full of exciting songs like; ‘Someday my Prince will come’, ‘Heigh Ho; and ‘Whistle while you work’. The contrast between the romantic slow songs for the Prince and Snow White and the fast-invigorating catchy tunes for the Dwarfs was a theme that Disney carried through many of his classic films. He often gave the protagonist’s, usually a prince and princess, the slow romantic ballads and the side characters the catchy faster songs.

As Disney films have progressed through the ages, we have seen the music of the films reflect the times and they have naturally evolved. The Jungle Book (1967) took the Rudyard Kipling book and added jazz themes for King Louie alongside dark African rhythms as Shere Khan tries to catch the “man cub”. No-one can forget the Nanny who arrived from the sky carried by her talking umbrella and gave us ‘a spoon full of sugar’, wonderful words like ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ and dances with the chimney sweeps on the rooftops of London. The music for The Lion King (1994) was written by Elton John and Hans Zimmer. The score won Hans Zimmer his first Oscar for best original score and Elton John and Tim Rice for best original song (Circle of Life). And who could forget the exciting score of films like Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) which capture the essence of high seas and sharp staccato beats of a sword fight? Have you noticed the music? If not come along to the concert and pop through a chalk painting into the world of Disney.

Burgess Hill Symphony Orchestra bring the music of the Disney films to life. Along the way you will be thrilled with vocals from Tobias Alexander, as he guides us through the world of Disney. Two Disney princesses, Emily Milton and Mia Hayman-Lewis, will thrill the audience with songs from Mary Poppins (1965) and many more.

This family friendly concert is being held on 18th May 2024 at St Andrews Church, Cants Lane, Burgess Hill, at 3pm. Dressing up as your favourite Disney character is welcomed (but not essential). The orchestra look forward to welcoming you to this unique concert. For our younger members of the audience, it may be their first concert and what a concert to start with. Adult tickets £15, Under 18’s £5, Family ticket (2 adults 2 children) £35. Tickets are available on http://www.bhso.org.uk/box-office, Burgess Hill Help Point, on 01444 232067. Tickets are selling fast so get your soon to avoid disappointment.