The Sitkovetsky Piano Trio offer Lewes concert

Sitkovetsky ©Vincy Ng

Society spokesman John Hawkins said: “Just out is their disc of Ravel and Saint-Saens trios for BIS records which has an accompanying animated video well worth catching online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7-NLOQpomk“In its 2020-21 season the trio played, not for the first time, at the Lincoln Center, New York, in Amsterdam, Bern, Basel and Denmark, and they made their debut at Tel Aviv’s Museum of Modern Art. UK performances include the Wigmore Hall, St George’s Bristol, Manchester Chamber Society and Cambridge Summer Music Festival. Further tours are booked to Spain and South America.

“The members of the trio are almost as international as their performances. Alexander Sitkovetsky (violin) and Wu Qian (piano) were joined recently by German-Korean cellist Isang Enders.

“The concert on November 26 includes trios by Tchaikovsky and the lesser-known Anton Arensky whose music was greatly influenced by Tchaikovsky. Arensky died of tuberculosis at the age of just 44, but Rimsky-Korsakov, who had been his teacher, alleged that drinking and gambling undermined his health!”

The concert will be on November 26 at 7.45pm at East Sussex College, Mountfield Road, Lewes BN7 2XH. Tickets (£20, 8-25s free) can be bought from the Nicholas Yonge Society’s website http://www.nyslewes.org.uk/