The stars come out for the 2023 Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival

Grammy award-winning US singer, songwriter and guitarist Mike Farris will be among the performers at the 2023 Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival which takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Mike Farris joins the festival. Photo by ASH WRIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY

To book tickets and to see the full programme go to www.ryejazz.com

Festival director Ian Bowden said: “It promises to be a stunning weekend of both world class headline concerts and an array of exceptional free music events for music lovers and families to appreciate and to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mike Farris arrives hot foot in Europe via Nashville as part of a select number of European concert dates none more special than his appearance at the stunning setting of St Mary’s church, Rye on Sunday 27 August at 3.00pm. Farris is performing with his full band that packs a mighty punch and is one of those singers like Jonny Lang, who you can't believe is white when you finally see and hear him.

“After an earlier career with The Screamin' Cheetah Wheelies, Farris emerged in the early 2000's with his first solo album, Goodnight Sun that saw him develop and create music more in tune with his own personal spiritual journey. In June of 2007 he released the critically acclaimed Salvation in Lights which married old time roots Gospel sounds with his own unique arrangements that were mainly inspired by New Orleans Black Gospel, Stax and the blues. The music was both spiritual and personal as it deals with individual struggle but also has a commonality that music fans can enjoy purely for its soul.

“With a gospel-fuelled voice that sounds like a cross between the hard rock blast of Bon Scott and the joyful sweetness of Al Green, Mike Farris has taken a long time to balance his life and considerable talent. Farris amazes audiences whenever he plays as his voice connects and mesmerizes in such a way that it doesn’t matter if the songs are his own compositions or ones sung 200 years ago.