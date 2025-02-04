The Story of Guitar Heroes is coming to Hastings

Coming to Hastings Sun 23 March 2025

Hailed as the UK's leading guitar-fest, The Story of Guitar Heroes has garnered critical acclaim both at home and abroad for its incredible homage to the most iconic guitarists from the past 50 years of popular music. The show returns to Hastings White Rock on Sunday 23 March 2025 for another celebration of the best guitar music in history.

    Featuring world-class musicianship and state-of-the-art video projection, this epic concert journeys through five decades, from 1950s Rock & Roll to the most influential guitar heroes of the modern era. Renowned for recreating the unique sounds of each guitar legend with incredible accuracy, The Story of Guitar Heroes utilises no less than 35 authentic guitars.

    Expect classic hits from legends including Hank Marvin, Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Brian May, Jimmy Page, Mark Knopf/er, David Gilmour, Tony /ommi, Van Halen, Slash and many more.

    ***** 'Every lick is expertly played by highly experienced, gifted musicians' (Time Out)

    "A great show for guitar players and music fans in general" (Jennifer Batten, guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck)

    For more information on the show and to view the latest tour dates visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk

