The Sugababes are back with dates in Brighton and Southampton - how to get your tickets

"Following their massive return and epic performance at Mighty Hoopla this month, Sugababes have announced a seventeen date U.K. wide tour. The chart-topping, multi-platinum iconic London trio, Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan will be hitting the road later this year for performances throughout the U.K. kicking off in Bristol on Sunday 16th October. Tickets go on general sale Friday 1st July at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk
“Over twenty years after their debut album One Touch and the breakout critically acclaimed single, Overload, the era-defying trio are still one of the biggest selling British girl groups of all time, with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums. Even today, One Touch remains a blueprint for genre-hopping mainstream music and a byword for effortlessly stylish British pop
“Building on the momentum of their Mighty Hoopla performance this month, Sugababes will be returning back to pop domination embarking on the seventeen-date U.K tour and performing a set at Glastonbury on Friday 24th June on the Avalon Stage performing hits such as Overload, Run For Cover, Round Round and more fan favourites back to life.”
TOUR DATES
October 2022
Sunday 16th Bristol, U.K. SWX Bristol
Monday 17th Southend, U.K. Cliffs Pavilion
Tuesday 18th Norwich, U.K. The Nick Rayns LCR
Thursday 20th Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Friday 21st Manchester, U.K. O2 Apollo Manchester
Sunday 23rd Leeds, U.K. O2 Academy Leeds
Monday 24th Liverpool, U.K. O2 Academy Liverpool
Tuesday 25th Sheffield, U.K. O2 Academy Sheffield
Thursday 27th Brighton, U.K. Brighton Centre
Friday 28th Bournemouth, U.K. O2 Academy Bournemouth
Saturday 29th Southampton, U.K. O2 Guildhall Southampton
Monday 31st Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
November 2022
Tuesday 1st Birmingham, U.K. O2 Academy Birmingham
Wednesday 2nd London, U.K. Eventim Apollo
Friday 4th Newcastle, U.K. O2 City Hall Newcastle
Saturday 5th Edinburgh, U.K. The Usher Hall
Monday 7th Glasgow, U.K. O2 Academy Glasgow
