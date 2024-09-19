The Take That Experience - a sell-out in Worthing

TAKE THAT SELL-OUT

'THE TAKE THAT EXPERIENCE' SELL OUT THEIR ONE NIGHT SHOW

Group sensation 'THE TAKE THAT EXPERIENCE' have SOLD-OUT their one night show at the Charmandean Centre in Worthing on Saturday 9th November.

This will be the groups first ever performance in Worthing and they can't wait to come and give the audience a night they will 'Never Forget'.

Producer Alan Skinner says "This is stunning news to sell out this far in advance, it is a testimony to the reputation of the group and Worthing are in for a treat.

"We have set up a waiting list for any returns at www.ticketsource.co.uk/react-entertainment. This is the first of many shows we have planned for the future, look out for our Adele show on the 23rd November which is selling fast."