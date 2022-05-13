The Tara Minton Quintet head to Winchelsea

The Tara Minton Quintet

Tickets £16 online from winchelsea-arts.org.uk and on the door. Under 16s free.

Spokesman David Page said: “Winchelsea Arts dips a toe into the waters of jazz to welcome the Tara Minton Quintet to St Thomas’ Church this weekend. They present their new album Please Do Not Ignore The Mermaid, an impressionist dive into mermaid myth and legend with a strong environmental undercurrent.

“Drawing inspiration from jazz legends John Taylor and Kenny Wheeler alongside French composers Debussy and Ravel, this is a unique jazz suite with harp at its centre. The ensemble is led by harpist, vocalist and composer Tara Minton and features Phil Merriman on piano, Tommaso Starace on soprano saxophone, Ed Babar on double bass and David Ingamells on drums.”

taraminton.com

