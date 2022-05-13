The Tara Minton Quintet head to Winchelsea

Tickets £16 online from winchelsea-arts.org.uk and on the door. Under 16s free.
Spokesman David Page said: “Winchelsea Arts dips a toe into the waters of jazz to welcome the Tara Minton Quintet to St Thomas’ Church this weekend. They present their new album Please Do Not Ignore The Mermaid, an impressionist dive into mermaid myth and legend with a strong environmental undercurrent.
“Drawing inspiration from jazz legends John Taylor and Kenny Wheeler alongside French composers Debussy and Ravel, this is a unique jazz suite with harp at its centre. The ensemble is led by harpist, vocalist and composer Tara Minton and features Phil Merriman on piano, Tommaso Starace on soprano saxophone, Ed Babar on double bass and David Ingamells on drums.”
taraminton.com
Have you read: Grace: why tonight's episode confirmed Brighton-based detective series as essential viewing
Have you read: Downton Abbey - those all important Sussex connections
Have you read: Grace: why Roy Grace creator Peter James is so delighted with John Simm’s portrayal of his Brighton-based detective
Have you read: Petworth Festival: This is when it is being held, here are the names of those appearing, and this is how to obtain tickets
Have you read: Hastings panto announced
Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way
Have you read: So many reasons to celebrate as Chichester's Pallant House Gallery marks 40 yearsHave you read: Search begins for 2022 Sussex Young Musician