The Vaccines playing live at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on the 22nd October 2024

The Vaccines - Justin Young (lead vocals, guitars), Ãrni Ãrnason (bass, vocals), Timothy Lanham (guitars, keys, vocals) and Yoann Intonti (drums) - are back with their sixth studio album Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations, set for release on 12th January 2024. The LP is preceded by the single, Heartbreak Kid, and will be accompanied by an extensive EU/UK tour. ** LISTEN TO HEARTBREAK KID HERE **

The new album’s title comes from a misremembered lyric in Don McLean’s American Pie (“I was a lonely teenage broncin’ buck / With a pink carnation in a pick-up truck”), which sparked a train of thought.

Says Young, “I was living in LA while writing this record, and American Pie is a song about disillusionment with America and the American dream, and his feeling that something had died. I guess I was coming to terms with similar things – my understanding of what the real West Coast of America was, after growing up on a diet of American pop culture. That was all coming to a head as various relationships were ending. That was the seed of it. It’s about the loss of dreams.”

Produced by Andrew Wells (Halsey, Phoebe Bridgers) with Mixing from Dave Fridmann (Tame Impala, The Flaming Lips), Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations scoops up complicated feelings – ambivalence, doubt, fear, maybe some shame, and wraps them up in pop songs that fizz like a sherbert fountain.

The Vaccines 2024

The LP’s first single, Heartbreak Kid, is an instant Vaccines classic that barrels along sunnily like a convertible sports car, and which the band unveiled at a secret show at London’s Sebright Arms earlier this year. As at that show, one of the most startling things you’ll note about The Vaccines in 2023 is how young their audience remains.

Many guitar bands find their audience ages with them, but The Vaccines’ keeps replenishing. There’s something in that euphoria and melancholy that speaks to younger crowds, and this record’s themes will resonate strongly

Says Justin Young of the song, “There are two types of people in the world - people that have had their heart broken and people that haven’t had their heart broken yet. Heartbreak Kid is a call to arms. A reminder that in a world where too many of us feel too detached too often, facing your feelings head on can make you feel more alive, even if it feels like the world is ending. It’s a song to keep you company on the busy freeway that connects loss to discovery.”

With a mammoth five UK Top 5 albums, including a Number 1 with 2012’s Come of Age, a fierce live reputation forged through arena-filling headline shows and unforgettable slots at Glastonbury and Reading/Leeds and, now, with Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations, The Vaccines continue to be a vital band in the British rock canon.

The Vaccines will kick off on a massive, EU/UK headline tour on 10th October and will play at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on October 22nd.