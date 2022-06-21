The Vamps confirm Brighton date - how to get your tickets

Tickets are on sale from July 1.
A spokesman said: “From posting videos in 2012 on YouTube that brought the band together to multiple arena tours and number one albums, it's been a whirlwind decade for The Vamps.
“They have generated over 6 billion streams and... over two billion views on the bands YouTube channel alone.
“They have released five albums, two #1’s - 2017’s ‘Night & Day (Night Edition)’ and their latest album (2020) ‘Cherry Blossom’ - and two #2’s - 2014’s ‘Meet the Vamps’ and 2018’s ‘Night & Day (Day Edition)’
“They have played global tours and festivals that has seen them play to over 2 million people
“They became the first band to headline The O2 five years in a row. They’ve played on the biggest US chat shows like Ellen and Seth Myers.
“Amongst others, they have collaborated with Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovatto, Sigala, Krept & Konan, Tini, Matoma, Bruno Mars and many more!”
In a statement they said: “It’s crazy to think what started in our bedrooms and Tristan’s parent’s garage led to us headlining arena’s all around the world. The past 10 years have been an incredible journey but what makes it even more special is that it has felt like a shared one between us and our fans. The Vamps have taken us across all five continents and given us the privilege of playing in front of millions of people. These five albums are chapters in our lives and moments we are hugely proud of. This last year has been one of reflection for us and as four best friends who’ve had the chance to live out our dreams we now can’t wait to celebratethese memories with you all.”
Tickets are on sale from 1 July at www.thevamps.net/dates/10 Years Of The Vamps - The Greatest Hits Tour
Wednesday 23 November - Manchester O2 Apollo
Friday 25 November - Brighton Centre
Sunday 27 November - London The O2 Arena
Wednesday 30 November - Bournemouth International Centre
Thursday 1 December - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 3 December - Dublin 3 Arena
Monday 5 December - Belfast SSE Arena
Wednesday 7 December - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
Thursday 8 December - Glasgow OVO Hydro
Saturday 10 December - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Sunday 11 December - Birmingham Utilita Arena