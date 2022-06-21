The Vamps confirm Brighton date - how to get your tickets

In a statement they said: “It’s crazy to think what started in our bedrooms and Tristan’s parent’s garage led to us headlining arena’s all around the world. The past 10 years have been an incredible journey but what makes it even more special is that it has felt like a shared one between us and our fans. The Vamps have taken us across all five continents and given us the privilege of playing in front of millions of people. These five albums are chapters in our lives and moments we are hugely proud of. This last year has been one of reflection for us and as four best friends who’ve had the chance to live out our dreams we now can’t wait to celebratethese memories with you all.”