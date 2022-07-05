The Wind In The Willows takes over the Crawley stage

Louise Lord

This time she returns as Mole in The Wind in The Willows, a show which will be brought to life by a cast of professional actors, supported by talented community performers in the latest in-house Parkwood Production in The Hawth Amphitheatre Crawley (Friday to Sunday, July 8-10).

“Robin Hood was last year and it was great,” Louise says. “It was the first of their in-house productions and I absolutely loved it. Playing Little John was so much fun especially when you are a five foot two inch woman getting to fight with two massive staffs against big men! It was brilliant!

“And there was really something special about being outdoors. People bring their picnics and their families and you just hope for good weather. Last year – I think it was the last show – it was torrential rain but we ended up doing the show. We just fought through all the mud, just fighting in the rain and the audience were fine. They had their umbrellas!

“I do think there's something very different about outdoors. You have to project a lot more. You've got the trees and the grass soaking up all the sounds and you've got to work harder to get your voice out there, but it is also completely different because it's like you've got the audience in the same space as you and they're much more immersed. It's a lovely family atmosphere. Usually you can't see anyone in the darkness but now you can see everyone which is great.

“With The Wind In The Willows we're still going to be outdoors and we're still going to be fighting but this time it will be with umbrellas and cricket bats! I really love doing stage combat. I was brought up with an older brother and he was really into mediaeval stuff and I think that's how I love the fighting.

“I was born in Rusper just outside Crawley and I went to Millais and Collyers and then I trained at Northampton Uni, graduating in 2020. The pandemic was the last three months and we missed out on our end-of-year show and showcase, the important bits that you show to the industry. We did things online through self-tapes and we invited people to watch those. I think we did miss out on things but I think you've just got to try to take it in your stride and just try to be positive.

“We obviously graduated into no work and I think some people did go off and find other jobs and left the business but I think this summer perhaps people are coming back now that there is more work. I do wish that perhaps things had been normal when we were graduating but I try not to ever regret anything and as I say you just have to take it in your stride.”

Leon Topley makes his debut at The Hawth as resourceful Ratty, while gruff Badger will be played by Isaac Finch and actor and television voice artist Toby Baddeley performs as the Mr Toad, a role he first played at the age of ten.