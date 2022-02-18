Theatres offering selected March 2-for-1 deals

Theatre Royal Brighton, Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre and Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios have joined more than 100 theatres UK wide for the new campaign, for which The National Lottery is providing up to £2 million to subsidise more than 150,000 tickets across the UK.

Worthing Theatres and Museum are also offering 2-for-1 tickets on selected shows in March.

Supported by TV presenter, Girls Aloud singer and star of the stage Kimberley Walsh, the campaign encourages the public to support local theatres as they recover from the pandemic.

Brighton Theatre Royal

Tickets available via www.loveyourlocaltheatre.com

Throughout March, National Lottery players can get 2-for-1 theatre tickets for performances of shows.

The campaign, run by leading theatre membership body UK Theatre and made possible by the support of The National Lottery, is providing up to £2 million to subsidise over 150,000 tickets across the UK. National Lottery players are being offered the chance to buy one ticket and get another free for participating shows as a thank you for the £30 million they raise every week for Good Causes, including support for the performing arts and theatres during the pandemic.

From classic musicals and beloved plays to family shows, comedy, dance and more, Love Your Local Theatre has brought together local theatres from across the UK to give players the chance to experience the magic of live entertainment for less this spring, whilst giving back to their local entertainment communities.

In addition to the strong support from theatres across the UK, Love Your Local Theatre is also being supported by TV presenter, singer and Girls Aloud star, Kimberley Walsh, who has enjoyed performing at theatres and entertainment venues around the UK, many of which have received funding from The National Lottery.

Stephanie Sirr, President of UK Theatre, said: “We are delighted to be working with The National Lottery on Love Your Local Theatre, the first time UK Theatre members across the country have united for a ticket promotion of this scale. We should be hugely proud in this country to have such an extensive, vibrant and diverse range of regional theatres, all of which play a vital role in the theatre landscape of the UK and beyond. After such a turbulent two years, we want to shout about the fact that theatres are open and ready to reward audiences for their patience and loyalty - please visit your local theatre and help them continue to make brilliant creative work!”

Kimberley Walsh, TV presenter, Girls Aloud singer and star of the stage, said: “We are so privileged to have so many incredible theatres and entertainment venues across the UK. I have been lucky enough to perform in many of them. Without our local theatres, the face of UK entertainment would look very different and it’s amazing The National Lottery is providing £2 million to support them. The entertainment industry was particularly impacted by the pandemic, and that’s why the Love Your Local Theatre campaign is so important in supporting their recovery.”

Nigel Railton, CEO of National Lottery operator Camelot, added: “The UK’s entertainment industry is world-class thanks to the huge variety of venues and projects across the four nations. National Lottery players raise £30 million a week to help fund Good Causes, many of which lie in the entertainment industry. The National Lottery is proud to have teamed up with UK Theatre to launch the Love Your Local Theatre campaign, giving local theatres the support they need to get on the road to recovery following the pandemic, whilst saying thank you to National Lottery players who have helped support many theatres during the last two years.”

The Love Your Local Theatre promotion is available to anyone who is a National Lottery player and possesses a National Lottery ticket. From 1 February, players can purchase tickets at available performances taking place during the month of March.

The money for this initiative, which also covers applicable tax and administrative costs, comes from a National Lottery promotional fund. It is not being funded by money allocated for National Lottery Good Causes or by Camelot.

UK Theatre represents approximately 240 theatres, concert halls, dance companies, producers and arts centres throughout the UK. UK Theatre also operates as a professional association, supporting over 1,400 individuals working professionally in theatre and the performing arts in the UK.

