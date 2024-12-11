This Friday: Join AudioActive in Worthing for Truth to Power!

Join us. Be part of a change on Friday, 13th December 6pm - 9pm

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is no ordinary gig.

Watch talented young artists present issues that are important to them, as they speak their Truth to Power through spoken word, rap, songwriting and music production. This is a genuine chance to listen, communicate and discuss how we can build a better future with you for Worthing and beyond.

A Q&A with local changemakers will be hosted after the performance, and we encourage you to take part. Themes will include anti war, climate change, equality & diversity, knife crime, government lies, effects of influencers and social media on confidence and self-image.

Get your FREE tickets now via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1074274306369?aff=oddtdtcreator