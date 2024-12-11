This Friday: Join AudioActive in Worthing for Truth to Power!
This is no ordinary gig.
Watch talented young artists present issues that are important to them, as they speak their Truth to Power through spoken word, rap, songwriting and music production. This is a genuine chance to listen, communicate and discuss how we can build a better future with you for Worthing and beyond.
A Q&A with local changemakers will be hosted after the performance, and we encourage you to take part. Themes will include anti war, climate change, equality & diversity, knife crime, government lies, effects of influencers and social media on confidence and self-image.
Get your FREE tickets now via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1074274306369?aff=oddtdtcreator