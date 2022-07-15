This week at Chichester's New Park Cinema

Moon 66 Questions

Director Jacqueline Lentzou brilliantly captures the often-fraught relationship between daughter and father in this emotional and captivating film.

A rare opportunity to see Psycho on the big screen in a pristine 4K restoration. “We all go a little mad sometimes” says Anthony Perkins’s Norman Bates, one of cinema’s greatest screen villains. Janet Leigh is the office worker on the run with the company’s takings and finding refuge at the Bates Motel. This is a startlingly modern film that remains starkly unsettling to this day.

Good Luck to You Leo Grande stars Emma Thompson as retired widow Nancy Stokes who hires a good-looking-young sex worker Leo Grande in hopes of enjoying a night of pleasure and self-discovery after an unfulfilling married life. Thomson is sensational in this funny and good-natured drama.

Prima Facie from the National Theatre sees Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play, which takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game. Alongside our second week of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis we are showing Love Me Tender. Elvis’s big screen debut shows all the natural charisma and screen presence he would bring to 30 more films.