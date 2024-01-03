TikTok sensation Rob Colfer has over 100,000 followers on the platform and took to the streets of Chichester to interview locals.

The streets of Chichester.

Rob Colfer (with the username @Robcolf on TikTok) has become known online for travelling to different towns and cities in the UK to ask questions to the public about where they live and what it's like there. The videos were filmed in North Street as well as East Street, near The Ivy.

In a post made at the end of December, the social media interviewer visited the City of Chichester. The video got 1.2 million views and ended up receiving over 120,000 likes overall. It also brewed a lot of discussion, with over 1,000 people commenting and 2,700 shares to other platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, Rob Colfer asked a local man if Chichester was stuck up, which he responded to, saying: “I don’t think so, you can just say ‘hi’ to people and ‘morning, how are you’ here. You don’t know the people, but you can still say ‘hello’.

Most Popular

"I feel like you can go up to anyone and they’ll speak to you, they’ll be happy to tell you what they think of Chichester.”

In the video, after the man praises Chichester, the interviewer proceeds to say ‘hello, how are you’ to some of the locals, to which they ignored him or said they didn’t have the time to speak.