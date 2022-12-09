More than 50 award-winning GCSE and A level art students, from across East Sussex secondary schools and colleges, gathered in Farleys Gallery in Chiddingly.

George Bayly receiving his prize as winner of the 3D category

Sixteen of them were presented by Antony Penrose, co-director of Farleys House and Gallery, with Farley Art Trust Awards. Rosemary Colebourn, education co-ordinator and trustee, explained: “These awards, held every two years, showcase the outstanding quality of art departments across the county and the achievements of their students. This year was no exception with powerful pieces across a whole range of categories, from painting to textiles, sketchbooks, works on paper, 2D/mixed media/photography and 3D/sculpture. The prizes were donated by local and national sponsors with the additional overall surrealist category.

“East Sussex College, Lewes won the A level 3D Award with a piece by George Bayly, Evie Willis from Heathfield Community College won the A level Painting Award and Ratton School won the GCSE Painting Award with Ava Karasani-Jones’ picture Refugee Crisis. An equally impressive piece was by Pearl Herriott, winning the GCSE 3D category with her work entitled Destruction, powerfully addressing the climate emergency. The 2022 awards were supported by The Band Fund. As a registered charity run by volunteers, the trust depends completely on grant and trust funding with schools and students valuing the awards as a unique showcase for their talent and the expertise of their teachers. For further information and the catalogue of the exhibition, explore the website: www.farleyartstrust.co.uk.”

