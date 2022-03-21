Top names for Brighton summer comedy series

Nina Conti_Photo credit_Matt Crockett

Their Stand-up Under The Stars series, bringing the biggest names in stand-up to Brighton Open Air Theatre, will run from August 26-September 3 and will include performances from Nina Conti, Phil Wang, Mae Martin, Ed Gamble, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, John Robins, Ivo Graham, and many more still to be announced.

Live at the Apollo and Taskmaster star Phil Wang is looking forward to getting back to live comedy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets will be £21, with £1 from every ticket sold going to The Old Market, Brighton & Hove’s independent arts venue, to” support their existence and try to ensure their survival through these uncertain times.”

Tom Searle, founder of Show And Tell, said: “We are delighted to be supporting The Old Market having worked with them so closely over the last few years, bringing comedy and theatre shows to their amazing cultural hub. We are also looking forward to safely welcoming the return of comedy with a live audience in the beautiful outdoor amphitheatre at BOAT, and hope that everyone will enjoy a laughter filled evening under the stars!”

Tom added: “Show And Tell is an award-winning production company, of live comedy and theatre, with a national and international programme of events. With teams in London and New York, we seek to play an integral role in the careers of many world-class and emerging performing arts talents.

“We are responsible for bringing tour shows to The Old Market, including Mae Martin, Rhys James, Simon Munnery, and many more, and their regular mixed-bill comedy night, Live at the Brighton Dome, brings the best stand-ups around to Brighton Dome.”

Opened in May 2015, Brighton Open Air Theatre (BOAT) was conceived by Brighton playwright, showman and construction manager Adrian Bunting, who died of pancreatic cancer, aged 47, in May 2013.

During his final weeks Adrian drew up plans for what he hoped would become his legacy, The Brighton Open Air Theatre. It had always been his dream to build an open-air theatre in the city that he loved. Adrian asked five of his friends if they would continue his dream after he had gone, and now BOAT operates from May to September each year, providing a space for local artists, schools etc alongside national touring productions.

Nina Conti, Phil Wang, Ed Gamble, Wednesday, August 26, Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH, shows 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Tickets £21

Tim Key, Mae Martin, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Tuesday, September 1, Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH, shows 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Tickets £21

Bridget Christie, Suzi Ruffell, John Robins, Wednesday, September 2, Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH, shows 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Tickets £21

Tim Vine, Shappi Khorsandi, Ivo Graham, Thursday, September 3, Brighton Open Air Theatre, Dyke Rd, Hove BN3 6EH, shows 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Tickets £21

www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK