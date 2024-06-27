Top piano recitals at the Birley Centre, Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The internationally-renowned Norah Sande Award attracts exceptional pianists including several BBC Young Musician of the Year finalists.

The weekend of performances has become a popular annual date in the cultural calendar of Eastbourne – a chance to hear some of the most exciting young adult pianists on the brink of their professional careers. The two days of recitals will take place on 6th and 7th July in Eastbourne College's purpose-built concert hall, the Birley Centre in Carlisle Road, Eastbourne BN21 4EF.

Last year’s winner was Royal Academy of Music Steinway Award pupil Julian Chan who is rapidly developing a reputation as one of the most innovative pianists of his generation.

He has already performed in prestigious international concert halls including London’s Wigmore Hall and St John’s Smith Square.

Julian Chan, last year's winner

As part of his Norah Sande Award Julian performed in recitals with the Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra and at the prestigious Huntingdon Performing Arts Centre to great critical acclaim.

On Saturday 6th the semi-finalists perform 20 minute programmes from 9.30am. Entry is FREE and the audience is welcome to join and leave between competitors’ performances.

On Sunday 7th at 2.30pm three finalists will each play a full recital programme incorporating classical, romantic and contemporary pieces, none of which will have been played during the semi-finals. Tea is served whilst the adjudicators deliberate.

The results will be announced c. 5pm with the winner being presented with a cheque for £2000 and a future recital opportunity.