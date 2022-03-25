UK jazz supergroup will be big highlight at Love Supreme Festival 2022

Nubya Garcia By Adama Jalloh

The two leading lights of the UK jazz scene will come together to perform a full set featuring both acts on stage at the same time. Europe’s biggest outdoor jazz festival is set to return from July 1-3.

Festival director Joe Baxter said: “A world exclusive collaborative performance from two of the UK scene’s most formidable live acts –Sons of Kemet and Nubya Garcia – is the latest addition to the line-up for this summer’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival, which returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex. The two artists will headline The Big Top on Sunday, July 3 with a special, one-off show that will see both acts performing a full set together on stage at the same time.

“Garcia and Sons of Kemet will line-up alongside the likes of Erykah Badu (her only UK show of the year), Gregory Porter, TLC, Tom Misch, Lianne La Havas, Sister Sledge, Candi Staton, The Brand New Heavies, Ezra Collective, Franc Moody, Emma-Jean Thackray, Charles Lloyd & The Marvels, Gary Bartz & Maisha, Mulatu Astatke Mr Jukes & Barney Artist, Samm Henshaw, Gabriels, Lady Blackbird and many more on the bill for this summer’s event.”

Tickets start at £68 and are available from www.lovesupremefestival.com

“The Love Supreme Festival launched in 2013 and quickly became the largest outdoor jazz festival in Europe thanks to a unique blend of world-class artists from across the jazz, soul, R&B and funk spectrum. The festival is located within the grounds of Glynde Place in the South Downs, approximately 20 minutes from Brighton and just over an hour from central London by train or by car.

“Additional offerings at this year’s festival will include Breathe, a wellness and yoga area, secret swimming, organized hill walks across the South Downs, a host of activities aimed at children, the return of the long-table-style banqueting restaurant Lazy Bird Kitchen, the Supremium VIP area, which will offer a range of premium benefits plus the opportunity to watch exclusive artist performances, and the Jazz Lounge, which will present a range of artist interviews, talks, panel discussions and film screenings. The festival will also see the return of an expanded Bands & Voices area, which presents cabaret, spoken word and dance, and nestled away in the woods the Blue In Green area presents live music and DJs late into the night.”

