Miranda

Spokeswoman Cyndy Kennett said: “As well as providing excellent professional performances, the society has the aim of supporting Chichester University music students both financially with bursaries and providing instruments. In the concert on November 8 there will be the opportunity to hear gifted students selected for the small chamber orchestra in three exciting works: John Marsh Symphony No 7, known as The Hunt, Handel’s Water music suite and Beethoven violin concerto. The first two of these works will feature two natural trumpets donated to the music department by CMS.

“The soloist in the Beethoven violin concerto is Miranda Dale, an accomplished soloist and chamber musician with a wide-ranging national and international career.

"Miranda lives in London and her solo, chamber, orchestral and educational commitments take her worldwide.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is principal second violin and plays as soloist with Britten Sinfonia and is also in demand as guest principal with orchestras such as the Philharmonia, English National Opera, English Chamber Orchestra and BBCNOW.

"A valued coach at the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music in New Hampshire, she has also appeared as violinist with the Apple Hill Chamber Players on tours throughout the United States and on their Playing for Peace missions in the Middle East.

"She plays regular recitals and chamber music in the UK with pianist Paul Turner.

"Miranda is often invited to the Royal Academy of Music to take sectional rehearsals, performance classes, adjudicate prizes and act as an external examiner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad