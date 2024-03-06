Until We Sleep – Review – Brighton Corn Exchange
Last night's hugely impressive performance by acclaimed London-based hip hop dance theatre company Far from the North, superbly realised the vision of Olivier-award winning dance artist, choreographer anddirector Botis Seva.
Co-commissioned by Brighton Dome, this remarkable piece made brilliant use of lighting against a sparse backdrop, to present a battle between terrestrial and celestial.
Opening sounds of birdsong and nature played over the toil and industry of the dancers, who appeared imprisoned by bars of light.
The immensely charismatic and bird-like central character, was clad in feathers, and expressed the responsibility of leadership of her clan, while battling otherworldly creatures, and communing with a spiritualguide.
Much of the on-stage action was often open to interpretation, and although beautiful and highly watchable, was perhaps just out of reach for some people in the packed venue.
The immensely talented company combined athleticism with fluid movement to create animalistic imagery through angular, almost staccato moves.
Street-dance and contemporary choreography lent themselves perfectly to the constant activity of the piece.
A prominent, in-your-face soundtrack which featured driving, at times almost punishing beats propelled the performance, and were a stark contrast to the peaceful interludes which illuminated the narrative.
Multiple layers of electronica intensified the moments of conflict and a spiritual presence, a sparing use of vocals evoked the personal ties to family and a search for faith.
The animal metaphor continued through the blistering 66-minute performance, to the point where occasional nods to the human race, made the audience immediately take note.
Objects such as a sledgehammer, giant hands reaching out for the feathered dancer, and a rifle held aloft before firing at the group.
We were in awe of the stamina and strength of the dancers. The exceptional choreography, fused with a visceral storyline and immaculate execution made for a finished piece full of raw, cracklingenergy.