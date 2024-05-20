Vevo's Head of Music speaks about importance of Sussex city for emerging artists
From Wednesday, May 15 to Saturday, May 18, The Great Escape Festival took over the venues of Brighton. The festival included conferences from speakers in all aspects of the music industry to gigs.
Namely, Green Door Store, Chalk, Patterns, The Arch and Volks are among some of the clubs opening their doors to The Great Escape.
During The Great Escape, Vevo had an invitational meet-up, allowing attendees to find out what was coming up for the leading video network. Carl Young, Head of Music for Vevo was in attendance and commented about the city’s pull for music. He said: “The Great Escape is one of the most important new music festivals. I've been coming here since I was 16 and I love it. It's a great hub for music and art, just general artistry.
“It's a very special city because there's lots of opportunity. There are all the creative universities and colleges too. This place harvests that amazing community that not only helps develop local talent because of the opportunities with the venues but also the attraction of talent not from here as well.
"People are coming to the city to be part of a music community. I think Brighton is great because by the sea and there’s already a lot of history here with music with artists and there just seems to be lots of fantastic chances for creativity. It cultivates talent.”
