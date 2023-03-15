VIDEO: Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival say thanks for best festival yet

The organisers of Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival are saying a “huge thank you” to the people of Hastings and St Leonards for their support in “making the wonderful Mardi Gras festival the best one yet.”

Spokeswoman Hannah Deeble said: “Over the five festival days (February 17-21), a whopping 378 free gigs took place, with 108 musical acts from near and far, alongside 11 music industry panellists. Over 1,000 people took part in the family Umbrella Parade, 900 people dressed up to attend Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball at the White Rock Theatre, and the streets of Hastings Old Town and St Leonards were overflowing with music and merriment across the weekend.

“The festival is made possible by the partnership with 33 local venues, playing host to 60 unplugged acts on the Saturday and 24 Tuesday Tour acts, the Mardi Gras Ball, the Sonics electronic events, Under the Radar, Preservation Sunday, Slim Monday, the Reggae Room and the After Party.”

Hannah added: “The festival is testament to the amazing cultural vibe of the town, with thousands of locals getting into the Mardi Gras spirit to enjoy the activities. The festival not only provides a platform for hundreds of performers, it also creates jobs for a huge team of freelance technicians, stage managers, photographers and filmmakers. Many artists go on to secure future gigs, and, via the organisation's connections, radio plays on both local and national stations along with online reviews.

“The production of the festival is only possible due to the support of Arts Council England, Youth Music, local trusts and local business sponsors. The 2023 festival rounded up an important year for the organisation which became a community interest company in 2022 and continued to establish programmes for young people as well as deliver a range of live music events.

“The festival once again saw the young participants of the Fat Tuesday Club take to the stage during the Unplugged Tour, the first outing of the HFT Youth Second Line Band during the Sunday Parade, led by renowned trumpeter Robbie Robson, supported by Create, and, a first for 2023, the newly formed HFT Youth Curatorial Panel has worked alongside the HFT programming team to curate the Unplugged and Tuesday tours ensuring that the Festival reflects a diverse range of artists across all genres.

“The continuation of these youth music projects and live music events relies on fundraising, so Hastings Fat Tuesday CIC have recently launched a new membership scheme. By joining the Fat Tuesday Krewe for just £30 a year your support could make a real difference, and you can benefit from priority booking, exclusive content and events. Or if your pockets are a little deeper, become a HFT Patron and become an integral part of HFT CIC’s development.” More info at hastingsfattuesday.co.uk/news/join-the-krewe/