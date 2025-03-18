Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" reimagined for choir!

To mark the 300th anniversary of the publication of Vivaldi’s enduringly popular set of violin concertos, The Four Seasons, they have been reimagined as a choral work, A Season to Sing, by composer Joanna Forbes L’Estrange and one of the first performances will take place in Lancing.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna recalls “The Four Seasonsis the first piece of music I can remember hearing from my childhood. I used to dance around the sitting room to it! I thought a great way to mark its 300th anniversary would be to make it possible for choirs to perform it. Vivaldi’s tunes are so magnificent they deserve to be sung!”

Joanna continues “I imagine most people, even those who would profess to know nothing about classical music, have heard at least some parts ofThe Four Seasonsbefore so I’m hoping that, as the performance unfolds, the audience will be thinking “ooh, I recognise that tune” from time to time. I’m also confident that by hearing a performance ofA Season to Singpeople might come to appreciate the genius of Vivaldi’s original concertos in a new way”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boundstone Chorus was one of 55 choirs from around the world who answered the call to help finance the creation of the piece in return for the right to perform it ahead of publication. The Boundstone Chorus will performA Season to Singon Saturday 29 March at 7.30 pm in St Michael and All Angels, Lancing. This is just days after the official launch performance in London.

The Boundstone Chorus

Mattea Leow, Associate Musical Director, who will be conducting the performance said “Helping to create new music is always exciting and we really liked Joanna’s idea of reimaginingThe Four Seasonsfor a choir to perform. Joanna has taken Vivaldi’s well-loved melodies and weaved into them texts on the subject of spring, summer, autumn and winter to create a piece which is modern and really showing great creativity. As Joanna said I’m sure people will recognise some of the tunes and go away from the concert having had a whole new experience of this great piece of music”.

Also included in the concert will beSong of the Seasonswritten by Musical Director Aedan Kerney MBE.

Tickets £10 (U16 £3) are available from www.theboundstonechorus.co.uk, telephone 01903 762793 (please leave a message) or email [email protected].