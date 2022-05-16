Was it Miss Scarlett? Find out on the Southampton and Brighton stages with EastEnders star Michelle Collins

It’s proving a great way to get people into the theatre post-pandemic.

Michelle Collins, star of EastEnders, Coronation Street and 2000 Acres of Sky, is Miss Scarlett in the UK tour of the new play Cluedo.

Based on the classic Hasbro detective board game loved by generations and the hit 1985 Paramount film Clue, the brand-new comedy thriller opened at the end of January.

Dates include Southampton’s Mayflower from May 17-21 and Theatre Royal Brighton from June 13-18.

“I definitely think it is what people are wanting, a bit of escapism,” says Michelle.

When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green, Mrs White and Colonel Mustard arrive at a country house one dark and stormy evening, they are surprised to find they have all received the same intriguing invitation from Lord Boddy. It soon becomes clear that they all have something to hide as the mystery and hysteria grows and the inhabitants and guests of Boddy Manor are killed off one by one, with a variety of familiar weapons, leaving everyone to wonder, who will be next…

“Like everybody I used to play the game. I used to play it with my cousins. It’s legendary and everybody always wanted to be Miss Scarlett because she is so iconic but I do think that even if you didn’t know anything about the game of Cluedo, you would still enjoy the play. Miss Scarlett is Miss Scarlett and everybody knows what a scarlet woman is but I would say that she is the one who is perhaps the most sensible of all the characters. She is a self-made woman and the rest of them are quite privileged. And also she comes up with some great lines. She is quite dry and she has some lovely lines to say. But it’s very much an ensemble piece with everyone working together. It is also quite physical. There’s a lot of movement. Don’t come along expecting your normal murder mystery whodunit!