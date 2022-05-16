Was it Miss Scarlett? Find out on the Southampton and Brighton stages with EastEnders star Michelle Collins

It’s proving a great way to get people into the theatre post-pandemic.
Michelle Collins, star of EastEnders, Coronation Street and 2000 Acres of Sky, is Miss Scarlett in the UK tour of the new play Cluedo.
Based on the classic Hasbro detective board game loved by generations and the hit 1985 Paramount film Clue, the brand-new comedy thriller opened at the end of January.
Dates include Southampton’s Mayflower from May 17-21 and Theatre Royal Brighton from June 13-18.
“I definitely think it is what people are wanting, a bit of escapism,” says Michelle.
When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green, Mrs White and Colonel Mustard arrive at a country house one dark and stormy evening, they are surprised to find they have all received the same intriguing invitation from Lord Boddy. It soon becomes clear that they all have something to hide as the mystery and hysteria grows and the inhabitants and guests of Boddy Manor are killed off one by one, with a variety of familiar weapons, leaving everyone to wonder, who will be next…
“Like everybody I used to play the game. I used to play it with my cousins. It’s legendary and everybody always wanted to be Miss Scarlett because she is so iconic but I do think that even if you didn’t know anything about the game of Cluedo, you would still enjoy the play. Miss Scarlett is Miss Scarlett and everybody knows what a scarlet woman is but I would say that she is the one who is perhaps the most sensible of all the characters. She is a self-made woman and the rest of them are quite privileged. And also she comes up with some great lines. She is quite dry and she has some lovely lines to say. But it’s very much an ensemble piece with everyone working together. It is also quite physical. There’s a lot of movement. Don’t come along expecting your normal murder mystery whodunit!
“Everyone is a suspect and there are six murders throughout the whole play and the audience is really loving it. People are wanting escapism and have really missed the theatre so much, particularly in the regions. I think London opened up slightly earlier than the regions did but also it’s just so important to keep the theatres open, not just for the plays that they do but because they are the centre for so much else besides. We have been doing very well and I would say that there are lots of plays that have not done quite as well. From a box office point of view people are saying it has been successful, but I do think people are being very careful with what they go out and see, that they might not have so much money now. But I do think the pandemic is showing us just how important culture is and just how important the theatre is for our mental health. You can’t just work, work, work. You need a bit of work and play and that’s the great thing about theatre.