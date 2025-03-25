Watch as I reveal the answers to the questions I was asked on PopMaster - how many would you have got right?
I appeared on the famous music quiz with the legend that is Ken Bruce on Monday, March 24. You can read all about the experience here.
Following my appearance I received a lot of lovely messages from friends, colleagues and random people saying well done and other nice comments.
I also had a few people mention that I got a horrible 3 in 10 – which I fully agree with!
But after publishing the questions I was asked in the piece I wrote, a few people wanted to know the answers to see how they got on.
So in the video above, I have asked the questions and reveal the answers. Once you have added up your score, post them in the comment section below or on our Facebook post.
