Watch episode 15 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

By Latest TV
Friday, 17th June 2022, 3:14 pm

Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: The Rubettes, Mal Pope, Leee John and Plastic Bertrand, The Members, Peter Cox, Julian Lennon, The Cathodes, Classic Nouveaux, Siobhan Mayer Kennedy, The Korgis, Robin Gibb, Tight Fit and Sweet and many, many more.

See also Heritage Chart.

Mike Read presenting the Heritage Chart

Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.

All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart