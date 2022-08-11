Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Immaculate Fools, Ralph McTell, Graham Gouldman & Brian May, Matt Hoy, The Jive Aces, The BoysThe Clarisse Sisters, The Proclaimers, Fratellis, Owen Paul , The Fizz, The Rubettes, Ricky Ross, Tight Fit.
See also Heritage Chart.
Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.
All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart
Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.