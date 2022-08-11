Watch episode 22 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

Thursday, 11th August 2022, 7:51 am

Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Immaculate Fools, Ralph McTell, Graham Gouldman & Brian May, Matt Hoy, The Jive Aces, The BoysThe Clarisse Sisters, The Proclaimers, Fratellis, Owen Paul , The Fizz, The Rubettes, Ricky Ross, Tight Fit.

Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.

    Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.

