Watch episode 26 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:25 am

Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Billy Idol, FR David, Lonnie Donegan,Toyah, Lamont Dozier, Sinitta, Cindy Alter, Mungo Jerry UB40, Ralph McTell, Springfields, Matt Hoy, Owen Paul, The Proclaimers, Ricky Ross.

Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.

    Mike Read presenting the Heritage Chart

    All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart

    Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.

    Billy Idol