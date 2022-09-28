Edit Account-Sign Out
Watch episode 29 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

By Latest TV
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 7:10 am

Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Secret Affair, Steamhammer, The Seekers, Gary’s Gang, Jennie Bellestar Matthias, F.R David, Wham, P.J Proby, The Scorpions, Mike Batt & Ace Hansel Jnr, Phil Hendriks, Liam Gallagher, Daniel James, Matt Hoy. To vote for your favourite artist, visit

Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.

    Mike Read presenting the Heritage Chart

    All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart

    Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.