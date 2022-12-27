The Heritage Chart Show is presented by Mike Read in association with Rockefellas TV and features the top 40 heritage hits. Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: The Jive Aces, The Fizz, Los Pacaminos, Limahl, PP Arnold, The Gipsy Kings, Dion & Amy Grant, Debbie Gibson, Marty, Kim & Roxanne Wilde, Daniel James, Cliff Richard, and The Real Thing.
To vote for your favourite artist, visit Heritage Chart.
Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.
All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart
Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.