Watch episode 43 of The Heritage Chart Show with Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart Show brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

The Heritage Chart Show is presented by Mike Read in association with Rockefellas TV and features the top 40 heritage hits. Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: The Jive Aces, The Fizz, Los Pacaminos, Limahl, PP Arnold, The Gipsy Kings, Dion & Amy Grant, Debbie Gibson, Marty, Kim & Roxanne Wilde, Daniel James, Cliff Richard, and The Real Thing.

To vote for your favourite artist, visit Heritage Chart.

Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.

    All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart

    Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.