The Heritage Chart Show is presented by Mike Read in association with Rockefellas TV and features the top 40 heritage hits. Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: The Jive Aces, The Fizz, Los Pacaminos, Limahl, PP Arnold, The Gipsy Kings, Dion & Amy Grant, Debbie Gibson, Marty, Kim & Roxanne Wilde, Daniel James, Cliff Richard, and The Real Thing.