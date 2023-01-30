Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV

Watch episode 48 of The Heritage Chart presented by Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

By Latest TV
2 minutes ago

The Heritage Chart is presented by Mike Read in association with Rockefellas TV and features the top 40 heritage hits. Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Eric Bibb, Ian Hunter, Jaffa Moore, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crosby & Nash, The Byrds, The Cathodes, Bruce Springsteen, PIL, Tight Fit, Marianne Faithfull, The Fizz, Sweet, and Los Pacaminos.

To vote for your favourite artist, visit Heritage Chart.

Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.

    The Heritage Chart with Mike Read

    All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart

    Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.