NationalWorldTV

Watch episode 51 of The Heritage Chart presented by Mike Read

Mike Read’s Heritage Chart brings you new songs by heritage artists in a brand new countdown, which are voted on by people in 80+ countries across the globe.

By Latest TV
3 minutes ago

The Heritage Chart is presented by Mike Read in association with Rockefellas TV and features the top 40 heritage hits. Each week the chart includes interviews, live music and videos from the top heritage artists including this week: Allan Clarke, The Alarm, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri, Smokey Robinson, The Levellers, The Automatics, The Cathodes, Eric Bibb, Ian Hunter, Don Powell & The Dreamers, PIL, and D:Ream.

To vote for your favourite artist, visit Heritage Chart.

Produced by Latest TV: Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk and on YouTube.

    The Heritage Chart with Mike Read

    All episodes so far: vimeo.com/showcase/heritagechart

    Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally.

