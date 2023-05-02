Edit Account-Sign Out
Watch: Jack in the Green causes a riot of music and colour this bank holiday

This bank holiday weekend marked the 40th anniversary of the Hastings Jack in the Green celebrations, the largest event of its kind in the country.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 17:03 BST

The annual four day event attracts thousands of people from all over the UK and beyond, including live bands, dancing, and social events. The main event on the Bank Holiday Monday is the colourful procession through the streets of Hastings Old Town filled with unique characters, dancers, drummers, giants and more. The big finale on the West Hill is the slaying of the Jack to release the spirit of summer.

The main character is the Jack, a man covered in foliage topped with a floral crown. He bursts onto the streets of Hastings and leads the procession through the town. After a day of fun and merry-making he is stripped of his leaves to release the spirit of summer, with a years good luck for anyone who catches a leaf.

It is thought that the Jack in the Green custom originated around the 17th century from the milkmaids and chimney sweeps of London. As part of the May Day processions milkmaids would carry milk pails decorated with flowers and silverware. Over time the pails were replaced with decorated headdresses.

    Chimney sweeps followed suit and began creating garlands, which became bigger and bigger until the frameworks of greenery and flowers covered an entire man, which became known as the Jack in the Green.

    There were at least two groups in Hastings and St Leonards that paraded a Jack in the Green until about 1889. The tradition died out nationwide in the early 20th century. Since the folk revival on the 1970s many customs have been revived. Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green was revived in 1983 by Mad Jack's Morris who gave 'Jack' his own face and have helped host the event ever since.

    You can help support Jack in the Green by becoming a volunteer. This can be anything from helping with greenery and decorating, stewarding, or fundraising. Email [email protected] for more information.

    As a registered charity, HTJITG is funded by public donations. To make a donation, visit hastingstraditionaljackinthegreen.co.uk/supporters

