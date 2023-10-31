To mark Menopause Awareness Month, Goodwood was delighted to welcome author, broadcaster, top model, Lisa Snowdon, for an informal event at the Goodwood Hotel on Tuesday, October 31.

Lisa shared her experience of the menopause and talked about her passion; to help women going through those years of change feel better about themselves and, ultimately, to put the joy back into their lives.

Lisa’s new book, ‘Just Getting Started: Lessons in Life, Love and Menopause’ (Harper Collins) thats packed with advice, tips, information and anecdotes from her life was included in the ticket price.

Before the event began, Lisa said: “I’m really looking forward to being at Goodwood to meet women who are keen to know more about the menopause, either because they’re going through it themselves, or because they want to prepare themselves beforehand.

Lisa Snowdon.

"We’re going to have a relaxed and informal morning together, sharing lots of information, tasting some delicious gut-friendly, supportive

food as well as having plenty of laughs as well!”

There were two types of tickets for this event. The ‘Brunch with Lisa’ ticket was for an arrival time of 10am, a welcome drink of either a Mimosa Kombucha Mocktail, Kefir Smoothie or Gut Shot, a delicious brunch buffet featuring an array of dishes from Goodwood’s Gut Health Programme and the chance to chat with Lisa before she begins a Q&A session. This ticket cost was £65 and included a copy of Lisa’s book. The second ticket gave access at 11.30am for a welcome drink, the Q&A session and the book and cost £45.