Watch our video interview with the organisers of Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival

Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival takes over Hastings and St Leonards for a fabulous five days featuring hundreds of free gigs from February 17-21.

Hannah Deeble left and Sally Lampitt, director of Hastings Fat Tuesday

Among the events coming up are Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball (Feb 17) at the White Rock Theatre, a full-on night of fancy dress, fabulous feathers, beads and masks embracing the spirit of New Orleans. Dance the night away with the genre bashing Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, headliners Oh My God! It's The Church and local female DJ collective Mixfits DJs (featuring Lemur Beats).

As general manager Hannah Deeble says: “Earlier the same day the Unconvention one-day grassroots music conference takes place at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association, with panellists from across the music industry sharing their experiences and identifying some of the challenges for artists in the Modern Era.

"This year's panellists include Will Hodgkinson (The Times), John Kennedy (Radio X), Julie Weir (Music for Nations/Sony), Tom Burris (Kid Kapichi management) and many more. £5 tickets for the whole day available.”

Also coming up, the Saturday Unplugged Tour (Feb 18) hosts more than 300 free gigs at pubs, bars, cafes and shops across Hastings Old Town and central St Leonards featuring a wealth of musicians and singers from all genres – “folk meets punk meets pop, rock and sea shanties!”

"Saturday night is topped off by Under The Radar, an evening of emerging talent at the Brass on Saturday night featuring festival darlings Buddah Triangle and Office for Personal Development. And for all things electronic and experimental our SONICS team has curated a weekend of DJs and live music at the Pig featuring Wheel Up, Borough Council, Ruby Colley and more.

“The highlight for Sunday is the Family Umbrella Parade and Preservation Sunday where festival-goers gather together and the rivalry of the second line brass bands comes to a head in a dramatic play-off at the White Rock Theatre.

“The five days of festival revelry culminate in Fat Tuesday itself, (Feb 21) a free night of music across Hastings Old Town that has been the launch pad for stars of the future such as Nova Twins, Green Tea Peng and Kid Kapichi. This year, watch out for rising stars Ciel, Hot Wax and Congratulations.”

