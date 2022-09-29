Conservation work to Titchfield Market Hall to start this autumn at the Weald & Downland Living Museum

Located in the heart of the Museum's market square, Titchfield Market Hall is around 400 years old. Significant research and preparation has taken place over the last few years, and the work in-situ has started this month. Visitors to the Museum will have a unique opportunity to see the team of trained craftspeople in action, working on the repairs of the historic building.

Titchfield Market Hall is a timber-framed structure, originally built c.1620 and situated in Titchfield, in Hampshire. Market halls like Titchfield were once common throughout England. This building was moved once within Titchfield itself, then following a period of rapid deterioration ending in a Dangerous Building Notice being issued and all other options exhausted, it was offered to the Museum. Local builders worked on its dismantling in 1971 and it was erected by the Museum team from 1972-4.

Since 2021, the Museum team have worked with Project Lead Consultant Edward Morton, of The Morton Partnership to plan the conservation phases and fundraise towards this work. The first stage is repairs to the structure itself. This will be followed by resurfacing around the building to improve access for all visitors.

Half-term activities at The Weald and Downland Museum in Singleton, Chichester, West Sussex, UK.

Simon Wardell, Museum Director, said: “Despite the delays due to the pandemic, we are delighted to have got to the stage where we can now start conservation work. We look forward to working again with McCurdys on this important building, which stands at the heart of the Museum and is recognisable to many.”

A programme of informal talks and formal presentations will follow to share details of the project, these will be available on the Museum’s website.

Alongside its own investments, the Museum requires external funding to complete the project and realise its full potential. The Museum has raised a significant amount to date and are continuing to fundraise. If you would like to be part of something historic, help restore Titchfield Market Hall and protect it for the next 400 years, please do get in touch: [email protected] or call 01243 811016.