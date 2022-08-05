Weald on the Field offers day of music in Uckfield

Weald on the Field - Maz White

Spokeswoman Tracy Atchison said: “The free event is fun for all the family with local artisan crafts and food, street food and pop-up bars.

"Add to that children’s entertainment and live music from local bands and you have a great day out for all the family.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The live music begins at 12 noon and should offer something for everyone.

"Headlining the event is Brighton-based singer/songwriter Max White. Max has toured, supporting Rag’n’Bone Man where he performed to sold-out venues.

"In July, he was on the bill at the Ardingly Showground, again supporting Rory, but also alongside Eurovision sensation Sam Ryder.

"Max describes his material as alt-pop and he always has a great interaction with his audience, especially when performing his debut release Sugar.”

The full line-up is: 12pm – Pentacle Drummers; 12.30pm – Megan Tweed; 1.30pm – The Management Duo; 3pm – Iron Tyger; 4.30pm – Fat Freddie and the Queens; and 6pm – Max White and Band.

24-year-old Max is an alt-pop singer/songwriter from the Isle of Wight, currently based in Brighton. From age ten Max lived in Central American country Panama where dance music reigns king over all else.

Free parking.

Along with the free parking in Luxfords car park there will also be free spaces at the station car park courtesy of APCOA and Network Rail.

Weald on the Field is jointly organised by Uckfield Town Council and Food Rocks.