Wellington Wailers raise more than £900 to help Ukraine

The show on Saturday was the Wailers’ third outing to the Ropetackle but this time unaccompanied by other acts and Bosun Bill Brown said the audience was calling out for more.

A share of the ticket money was to be donated to help Ukrainian refugees and the crew wore blue and yellow ribbons on their white smocks to emphasise their support.

Over the years, the Shoreham-born Wellington Wailers have built a reputation for entertaining performances featuring boisterous singing and close harmonies

For the second half, the Wailers took the stage dressed as pirates and encouraged the audience to join in, filling the hall with rip-roaring, fun-filled shanties.

Bill said: “The finale was The Last Shanty, where all were inspired to simulate pulling ropes and climbing masts, a number of the ladies joining the Wailers on stage.

“The ubiquitous encore followed, with both the audience and the Wailers having had a great evening, plus we are able to donate in excess of £900 to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

