WemsFest eyes up busy autumn of top events and shows
WemsFest is eyeing up a busy autumn, with ticket says more “more than encouraging”, says artistic director Mark Ringwood.
“There are very few tickets left for the Friday, September 23 session of the 6th Emsworth Beer, Cider & Wine Festival. Andy Beaumont will be tickling the ivories and as always we’ve a great selection of ales, ciders and wines with beers starting at £3 a pint and sourced from as far away as North Yorkshire, East Anglia and Devon. We’ll have authentic Indian street food provided by Darbar restaurant and silent film including The Plank in our quiet zone.
“FARA on Saturday, October 1 in the lovely Chidham Village Hall has fewer than 20 tickets left for their Energy Islands tour for which their album of the same name has been garnering five-star reviews. If you have tickets from their postponed show on Saturday, April 16 they are valid for this show.
“Our first international show of the a utumn on Saturday, October 15 features the classic reggae band Fowokan driven by the most amazing Sam Kelly on drums. November is a pretty jam-packed month because we’ve had to reschedule so many shows. Nevertheless the quality is simply exceptional. N’ Famady Kouyate on Wednesday, November 9 is one of those artists who simply astounds and captivates. We are so lucky to have such a charismatic performer with his band perform in Chidham. The Celts roar into Emsworth two weeks later on Wednesday, November 16 in the shape of Blazin’ Fiddles. If there’s a better way of showcasing Scotland’s fiddle styles we’ve yet to come across it.”