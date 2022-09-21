WemsFest eyes up busy autumn of top events and shows

Fara by Mike Guest

“There are very few tickets left for the Friday, September 23 session of the 6th Emsworth Beer, Cider & Wine Festival. Andy Beaumont will be tickling the ivories and as always we’ve a great selection of ales, ciders and wines with beers starting at £3 a pint and sourced from as far away as North Yorkshire, East Anglia and Devon. We’ll have authentic Indian street food provided by Darbar restaurant and silent film including The Plank in our quiet zone.

“FARA on Saturday, October 1 in the lovely Chidham Village Hall has fewer than 20 tickets left for their Energy Islands tour for which their album of the same name has been garnering five-star reviews. If you have tickets from their postponed show on Saturday, April 16 they are valid for this show.