West Chiltington Dramatic Society offers a night of Noel Coward

Pam Luxton as Lily Pepper

Caroline Woodley said: “We are presenting two of his ten one-act play collection entitled Tonight At 8.30.

“These short plays were vehicles for Coward's own considerable acting talent and those of his frequent stage partner Gertrude Lawrence.

“We have chosen to open the evening with Still Life which was to form the basis of one of the finest films of the last century Brief Encounter starring Celia Johnson and Trevor Howard.

“This play reveals Coward's panache and versatility with dialogue with his inimitable affection for ordinary people and the cutting, more sophisticated exchanges of the middle classes.

“Waiting for her train, housewife Laura meets Dr Alec Harvey in the railway buffet.

"The love at first sight affair begins and ends poignantly as familial duty inevitably overrides imminent passions.

"Be prepared to weep!

“The next choice is Red Peppers, a comedic farce of two ageing, failing music hall artists George and Lily Pepper (The Red Peppers) and the petty trials and tribulations of their life back stage.

“All this is sandwiched with bickering and searing wit between their two musical numbers. “On a wider social level Coward cleverly notes and charts the demise of the music hall/vaudeville in the 1930s contrasted with the rise and magic of the cinema for modest ticket prices.

"Much better and cheaper to watch Garbo fade with her camellias on screen than the Red Peppers even though they are, as George Pepper remarks, actually flesh and blood.

Prepare to laugh.

“Please come and support us for a great evening's entertainment.”

Performances are May 19, 20 and 21 at West Chiltington Village Hall at 7.30pm.

Tickets via the website www.wcds.co.uk.

The company are based at West Chiltington Village Hall where members evenings and productions are held.