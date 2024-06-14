English Martyrs Catholic Church, in Goring Way, claims the only known reproduction of the ceiling of Rome’s Sistine Chapel – ‘one of the most complex and religiously-significant paintings in the world’ – according to Worthing Borough Council.

A council spokesperson said: “Worthing is home to great art and artists, but one of the finest and most special paintings in all the town is Goring’s best kept secret.

"As part of this year’s Worthing Festival, the church is opening its doors and hosting a number of talks for visitors who would like to see the amazing reproduction and find out more about its creation."

Besides four stained glass windows, the church and its ceiling was ‘relatively plain’ until Gary Bevans, a sign writer and parishioner of English Martyrs Catholic Church, visited Rome in 1987 to attend the beatification of 85 English martyrs, the council said.

The spokesperson added: “Mr Bevans was so impressed by the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling that he asked Cormac Murphy-O'Connor, a former Bishop of Arundel and Brighton, if he could attempt to recreate its ceiling in Goring. After some convincing, Mr Bevans’ request was accepted.

“Goring’s replicant of the world-famous Sistine Chapel ceiling took five and a half years to complete and is two-thirds the size of the original artwork. Despite being decades old, the acrylic painting continues to look as good as new, and is a piece of local art well worth seeing as part of the town’s summertime celebration of arts and culture.”

English Martyrs Catholic Church is open on Mondays from 10am to 1pm and Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

