Littlehampton's much-loved Windmill Cinema is set to reopen.

The Windmill Entertainment Centre was saved following a devastating fire, which destroyed the Harvester restaurant in August 2023.

Due to severe water damage to the foyer and kiosk – and the removal of asbestos from the damaged ceiling – the complex had remained shut ever since.

After undergoing extensive renovation, the Windmill Entertainment Centre was ‘back in business’ on April 17.

Now, the cinema can begin to screen films once again.

Kevin Orman, cinema manager and operator, said: “The Windmill Cinema will finally be re-opening on Monday, July 1 with our first performance since the Harvester fire last August!

“We are opening with Wicked Little Letters, the scandalously funny true story set in Littlehampton and filmed in Arundel & Worthing and the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black the following week.

"We are also delighted to be able to welcome Littlehampton mayor, councillor Sean Lee who will officially re-open the cinema.

"As well as regular screenings we have a special free screening for firefighters and their families of the film ‘IF – imaginary friends’ on Sunday, July 7 at 11am. We are hugely grateful to the fire service for saving the building and this is just a small way of saying thank you.

“The free screening is also open to other ‘blue light’ services such as police and ambulance services.”

Kevin’s wife, Marilu – who run the cinema, added: “It’s great to finally be back up and running again and to be able to welcome our customers and our fantastic team of volunteers back to the Windmill.”